Lagos mourns death of Justice Oluwa, says he was a ‘rare bred Lagosian’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said that late Justice Isiaka Ishola Oluwa (Retd) would be remembered for his meritorious service and contribution to the growth of the state.

Recall, that Justice Oluwa died today, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 102.

According to a letter of condolence by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, the deceased was an erudite and a rare bred “Lagosian.”

The letter read, “On behalf of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, I wish to commiserate with the entire OLUWA family on the transition of our beloved Hon. Justice Isiaka Ishola Oluwa Retd at a ripe old age of 102 years on Saturday, 9th May 2020.

“The news of the demise of our revered Judicial icon, Justice Oluwa is a mixture of sadness and happiness. Happiness; because his transition is a celebration of an impactful life, well-lived and sadness, because we will miss his fatherly presence and wisdom at this time.

“Justice Oluwa, was an erudite, rare bred Lagosian who spent his time in retirement canvassing and championing the cause and interest of Lagosians in every sphere of endeavour.

“I know him to be outspoken about the political relevance of Lagosians in all matters of appointments relevant to the management of the State.

“The meritorious service and contribution of our revered Justice Oluwa to the growth and development of the administration of Justice in Lagos State during his active career years on the bench, as a renowned Justice of the State High Court till his retirement in 1983 will always be remembered.

“Justice Oluwa will be sorely missed by all, especially, members of the Judiciary and Ministry of Justice Family.

“While we pray for the repose of the Soul of our departed Justice Oluwa, may the Almighty Allah grant the family the strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”

