LAGOS: How Police check point aided robbers to operate

Police check point: Since the beginning of the Covid-19 era, the level of insecurity in Lagos has been high. News of the re-emergence of the notorious 1 million Boys robbery gang has dominated the news waves for sometime now, even as the Lagos State Police Command has consistently refused to acknowledge their (the group’s) existence.

In rural Lagos where there is a high level of insecurity due to under policing, residents have taken in upon themselves to secure their lives and property by forming local vigilante groups. Youths form neighbourhood night watch guards to keep vigil and man the streets throughout the night This is now prevalent in many areas of Lagos, outside the highbrough areas, where human lives have become so cheap.

With the strengthening of security in the streets through the efforts of the vigilante groups, men of the underworld have now taken to robbing on the highways. They have even found it more convenient during this period that the Lagos State government has declared a curfew from 8 pm till dawn. Ever so clever in their tactics and strategies, the robbers station themselves in parts of the highway that are bad, dark and prone to traffic. Any motorist who gets to the bad spot and naturally slows down, falls into their trap.

My colleague, Patrick Omorodion and yours sincerely fell victims to these urchins Thursday night as we were driving home from the office, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. Pat was driving and I was on the passenger’s seat. From Mile 2 axis through Ojo Barraks, we had a smooth ride, made possible by the improved condition of the road. Soon after we drove past Agric Bus stop, Pat noticed some strange figure, running with a marchette. “Hey, Jake,” Pat said to me, “did you see someone pursuing another with a knife?” I told him I did not.. We continued. A pole apart, we noticed some vehicles making U-turn in front of us. We did not ask why, and not long after, we noticed what we thought was the answer to why they were turning back; there was traffic. But how wrong we were.

“Is it because of this minor traffic that people are turning on the express?” Pat asked, dismissively. We both thought it was typical of Lagos drivers, who are mostly impatient and intolerant of traffic jam.

Suddenly, the bubble burst. A band of youths, some with knives, some bearing clubs, others stones and all manner of missiles moving towards us, shouting and chanting. “Bring the money!”

Meanwhile, Pat had wound up the side glass. We tried to move away but got stuck in traffic. One of the urchins smashed the window glass with his machete, the side I was sitting, asking “where is the money?…bring the money!” With the glass that shielded me now broken, I was at his mercy and defenceless. He was then dangling the knife before me. He took my hand bag containing my ID Card, flash drive, complimentary cards and a few other personal effects. He seized my phone as well. I let go of the items with ease, praying to God to spare our lives. As we were being attacked by a few, the cars behind us too were being accorded the same treatment. Within three minutes they were gone. Only God knows how many of us fell victim to the robbers on the night.

After the robbery, shaken and traumatised, we continued at the snail speed, as allowed by the traffic. At the end of the logjam, we realised that it was caused by men of the Nigeria Police Force from Ojo Police station who mounted a road block at Volkswagen Bus Stop. It was not that they were checking for vehicle particulars or doing anything serious. Pat and I were angry at them. We told them that people were being robbed (indeed, we were victims) a few metres away while they gathered at a check point.

They did not mind us as they said they were there to monitor the level of compliance to the curfew declared by the Lagos state government.

Not one of them reacted to our story as we drove off grudgingly

