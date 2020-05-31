Lagos govt discharges 21 COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has discharged 21 more coronavirus patients, after they tested negative twice to the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “21 COVID-19 Lagos patients— six females and 15 males — including a foreign national have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with society.

“The patients, six from the Mainland infectious disease hospital, Yaba; 11 from Onikan; three from Agidingbi and one from Gbagada isolation centres — were discharged today (Saturday) having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 875, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,’’ Sanwo-Olu added.

Vanguard

