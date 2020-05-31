Vanguard Logo

Lagos govt discharges 21 COVID-19 patients

Lagos discharges 21 patients
May 31, 2020 updates.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has discharged 21 more coronavirus patients, after they tested negative twice to the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “21 COVID-19 Lagos patients— six females and 15 males — including a foreign national have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with society.

“The patients, six from the Mainland infectious disease hospital, Yaba; 11 from Onikan; three from Agidingbi and one from Gbagada isolation centres — were discharged today (Saturday) having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 875, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,’’ Sanwo-Olu added.

