Lagos doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Osun

….Ondo records first casualty

….As Ekiti discharges 5 patients

By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Shina Abubakar

THE Osun State Government, yesterday, stated that a new case of Coronavirus has been recorded in the State as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This came as one of the 16 COVID-19 patients in Ondo State has died in Akure, Ondo State.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State government stated that five patients have been discharged from the Isolation Centre in Ekiti.

In a statement by the Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu disclosed that the new case is a Lagos-based medical doctor, who returned to the state, on Saturday, to join his family.

Isamotu noted that the doctor, on arrival suspected that he had been infected with the virus, checked himself into the State Isolation and Treatment Centre at Asubiaro, Osogbo where his sample was immediately taken and sent for testing at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre in Ede.

He said: “The state on Monday recorded another case of the COVID-19. He is a medical doctor based in Lagos who came into the State on Saturday to be with his family and suspected he was having the virus on arrival and checked into our Isolation Centre at Asubiaro rather than going home. His sample was collected and sent for testing. His result came out on Sunday and turned positive.

“We are glad that he didn’t have contact with anyone but took the initiative to check himself into our isolation centre immediately he arrived in Osun. That way, the virus was contained.”

Ondo records first causality

Similarly, the case of the deceased was the first death recorded in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed this during his weekly briefing, said that the deceased was “a patient with a renal condition.”

Akeredolu said: “Despite the border lockdown, the deceased arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko South-East Local Government Area on the 27th April 2020.

“His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer a test upon him. The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive.

”He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH in Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition.

“This made treatment and recovery more complicated. He died in the early hours of Monday.”

Influx of Almajirai

On the influx of Almajirai into the state, Akeredolu said: “This new and embarrassing experience is a matter of serious concern. These particular groups of Nigerians are called Almajiri in the Northern part of Nigeria; they are mostly destitutes and are, without a doubt, very vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

“Their massive influx into other states, particularly in southwest coinciding with the spread of COVID-19 constitutes a great threat in many respects and calls for concern.

“Government has set up an effective and already running system of containment which returns the Alamajirai to their states of origin.”

Ekiti discharges 5 patients, expands isolation centre

Meanwhile, briefing newsmen on the update of the activities of the Ekiti State task force on COVID-19, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya Kolade said: “We are discharging 5 Patients today out of the 10 active cases, the discharged patients are healthy now they have been tested negative of Coronavirus.

“Because of the increase in the pandemic,the governor has approved the expansion of the bed capacity in the Isolation Centre, as of today, we have a 100-bed capacity, in case of any eventuality.

“We still have contacts of patients that we are tracing, the remaining patients in the Isolation Centre are being treated.”

