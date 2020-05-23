Lagos discharges 45 more COVID-19 patients

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Lagos State Government on Saturday, discharged 45 more patients from various isolation facilities having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.
With the latest record, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 707.
The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, revealed this on Saturday, in a statement while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation report in the state.
According to Sanwo-Olu, “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.
“The patients; 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 3 from Onikan, 8 from Agidingbi, 7 from Lekki, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 7 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.
“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 707.
“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos.”
#COVID19Lagos update as at 22nd of May, 2020
📍131 new #COVID19 Infection confirmed in Lagos.
📍Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 3240
