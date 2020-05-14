Kindly Share This Story:

…Says it has nothing to do with 5G, coronavirus

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In its bid to unify the telecommunications cables in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the request of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a Unified Fibre Infrastructure and Connectivity Project under the state’s Public-Private Law.

The project is being handled by Messrs Western Telecommunications And Engineering Services Metro Limited.

The approval was a sequel to the report of the House Committee on Public-Private Partnership, PPP, presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Lukmon Olumoh representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1, during plenary on Thursday 14th May 2020.

Olumoh, however, revealed that the project was about laying of fibres by the concerned company and that it had nothing to do with 5G or Coronavirus.

“There would be a singular cable for all of the telecoms companies. It is about a fibre network, it has nothing to do with 5G at all. We have been burying cables all around, it is the same cables that they want to bury. We just want to unify the cables”, he noted.

In a letter signed by Governor Sanwo-Olu on the project and read on the floor of the House during by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who committed it to the Committee on PPP, for scrutiny before the ratification of the House.

The letter was titled; “Request For Ratification by the Honourable House Of Assembly of the Lagos State Unified Infrastructure And Connectivity Project.”

The committee, according to Olumo, deliberated on the matter by inviting the Office of Public-Private Partnership, OPPP, with some of their officials and the concessionaire.

The report, Olumo stated would involve the deployment of unified fibre infrastructure for carrying telecommunications cables and other wired infrastructure to support operators of telecommunications and other relevant utilities, as well as provide infra and Connectivity requirements for Lagos State.

According to him, “The agreement letter mandated implementation of a “Dig Once” policy in a bid to eliminate fragmentary and or constant digging of state roads and associated Rights of Way of Operators.

“The agreement further stipulates that the project partnership will last for an initial term of twenty-five (25) years, which may be extended by the parties, in writing, prior to its expiration or by effluxion of time, on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

“By agreement, the company is to pay to the state coffers a fee of ten (10) per cent of the revenues generates from the lease of the ducts to operators.

“In addition, the company will also provide the State Government with duct capacity and dark fibre to Points Of Interest (POI) in accordance with agreed terms,” the Chairman said in the report.

The Committee, however, concluded that “having put into consideration the requirements set down in Section 26 of the Lagos State Public-Private Partnership Law, the Committee recommends that the State Government should enter into an agreement with Western Telecoms and Engineering Services Metro Ltd for the implementation of the contract for the Lagos State Unified Fibre Infrastructure and Connectivity project in accordance with the Public-Private Law of the State.”

The report was subsequently approved after members debated on it and a voice vote, which was supervised by the Speaker was cast.

Vanguard

