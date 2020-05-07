Lagos announces discharge of 48 more COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo, on Thursday announced the discharge of 48 more COVID-19 patients from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and from LUTH Isolation Centres.

Having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings, the patients were discharged to reunite with their families.

Sanwo-Olu said the government and Lagosians will continue to celebrate and acknowledge the wins, as well as reflect on the losses.

He said “These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head-on.

“Though we have been recording recovered patients, we need to also be careful, remain guarded, and show commitment and cooperation with authorities as we are all in this together. Our wins are your wins, our losses, your losses.

“Therefore, I’m pleased to announce to you the discharge of 48 more patients; 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians who were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from Lekki, 1 from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

With this new development, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 406.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: