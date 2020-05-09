Kwara records first COVID-19 death, four new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – Kwara state government has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state, warning the residents to see the pandemic as deadly and highly contagious and insisted that the safety protocols must be obeyed.

The government also announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 — from amongst those who sneaked into the state from the northwestern axis of the country.

Recall that a lorry fully loaded with 200 Almajiris from Katsina was intercepted in Kwara by police officers on the road on Saturday and returned back to the border area of Niger and Kwara state by fully armed police officers for the onward journey back to Katsina state.

The death of the Covid-19 patient and four new cases are contained in the press statement issued by the spokesman of Covid-19 Technical Committee in the state Rafiu Ajakaye last night.

The statement reads, “Kwara State Government hereby announces the death of a COVID-19 case. The fellow had recently arrived Kwara from Lagos with his wife and a child shortly after he suffered stroke at his Lagos base.

” Before his death, the government had treated him, his wife and their child as suspected cases and samples were taken from them. The results of their samples came back positive.

“Unfortunately, he died early Saturday morning even before the family got to know about their COVID status. He has been buried accordingly.

” Everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken. Because of the peculiarity of this development, the Rapid Response Team has moved in to bring all those involved in the isolation centre, including the wife and the child.

“We pray to God to repose his soul. We urge citizens to see COVID-19 for what it is: a deadly and highly contagious virus that requires adherence to all safety protocols, including obeying the lockdown order.

” We repeat that there is no shame or blame in contracting the virus as this is a global pandemic from which no one is immune.

“We commiserate with his family on this painful development while also wishing all of our patients quick recovery.

“The government also announces four new positive cases of COVID-19 — from amongst those who sneaked into the state from the northwestern axis of the country.

“This brings to 28 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara State. Of these, 19 are active while nine have been discharged. All active cases are asymptomatic.”

