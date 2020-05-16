Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara state government has attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state to the influx of people from Lagos and North Western states to Ilorin, the state capital despite the ban on inter- state travels.

The state governor , AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection visit to the Sobi Specialist Hospital’s Isolation Centre in Ilorin.

The governor was at the centre to monitor health personnel’s compliance with safety protocols.

He disclosed that 11 of the index cases at the isolation centre are travellers from Lagos and north- west states who were intercepted by security operatives deployed to enforce the ban on inter – state travels.

“Its disturbing that our new index cases were imported, they were people from Lagos and north western states who came here at all cost despite the ban on inter state travels and we are not happy with that” he said.

He expressed delight that community transmission of COVID-19 has not set in Kwara.

He said the government would continue to mount surveillance to prevent travellers from other states from gaining entrance into the state.

The governor who commended the security agencies for rising to the occasion urged them to do more in order to stop the spread of the disease in the state.

Vanguard

