Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, speaks on tribunal victory

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello has said the judgment of the Election Tribunal upholding his election and the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier today is a re-affirmation of his landmark victory on the 16th of November, 2019.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammad, Saturday

The governor said the landmark judgment affirming his landmark victory is a validation of the people’s mandate and an added impetus to his drive to do more for the good people of Kogi State.

He lauded the tribunal for being upright and just and thanked the entire citizens of the state for support and prayer.

The governor noted that with the majority ruling of the Tribunal dismissing the petition of PDP candidate Musa Wada today, the rule of law once again came to the defense of democracy by affirming the collective will of the people which was expressed on the 16th of November, 2019 when a vast, compelling majority of the electorate cast their votes for him to serve them for a second term.

Describing the judgement as most comprehensive of outstanding thoroughness, reason, and stretch on the many issues presented before the tribunal, Bello noted that the judiciary remains the last hope of common man.

He said whatever partisan side one might take on the ruling of the tribunal, all must come to terms that today was a bright day for the administration of justice in Nigeria.

He restated his firm resolve to continue to work for the good of the people of Kogi State, adding that he would not let them down.

While calling on all Kogites to join his administration in moving the state forward, Governor Bello reiterated his resolve to continue to run an all-inclusive government, with open-door policies, as he initiated in his first tenure in office.

