Killings in Southern Kaduna: My people are under the bondage of Terrorists- Senator La’ah

Kindly Share This Story:

Accuses Military, Security Agencies of Abandoning his people, Calls for Indigenous Police

Says he is demoralised, Accuses Governor El- Rufai of not Cooperating with him in his move to end the killings

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Senator Danjuma La’ah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has disclosed that plans are in top gear where he would meet with other elected federal representatives over the massive killing of his people where a decision would be reached for the people of the zone to defend themselves.

Senator La’ah who condemned in very strong terms, the killing of his people in their homes while adhering strictly to the stay at home order by the Federal and State governments following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID- 19 Pandemic, said that the people of Southern Kaduna are under the bondage of Terrorists.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the lawmaker who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, however, accused the military and other security agencies of abandoning his people when the people really needed their attention, just as he alleged that Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state was not cooperating within his efforts as a Senator to nip in the bud, the killings.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the killings are affecting his performance as a lawmaker representing the people, even as said that he is demoralised, adding that it is against this backdrop that he is calling for the establishment of indigenous Police because they will know precisely where the attacks are coming from, the modus operandi of the attackers and their hiding places.

When asked if the killings have religious colouration, Senator La’ah said, “I cannot say whether it is a religious or tribal crisis, but honestly the wanton killings and massive property destruction is uncalled for. It is even getting worse during this period of lockdown because the bandits are still moving about, killing innocent souls in my area, who obey government directive to stay indoors

I and colleagues in the House of Representatives will sit down and think of the way forward and ask our people to henceforth defend themselves.

” I said it the last time that my people should defend themselves. I thought that by now, we would have overcome them, but the attacks continue and my people are always the victims. I expect the military, the police, and other security agencies to have come to our aid and protect us, but it is not happening.

“I am just not comfortable with what is happening in southern Kaduna. The development has demoralised my activities as a Senator who is representing the area. It makes me feel as if I am not a stakeholder in the state. I have done all it takes as the representative of Kaduna South Senatorial District in the National Assembly to make sure that I fight to the last, to protect my indigenes and deliver them from all forms of banditry leading to their deaths always.

” A single tree can never stand in the forest. Every other person thinks I am making unnecessary noise but definitely what is happening is not the best. Had it been that we are on the same page with the governor, the situation wouldn’t have gone worse like what we have now. Unfortunately, everybody minds his business. The governor is not looking up towards what I’m trying to achieve in that regard. Everybody resident in Kaduna South is my own constituent irrespective of tribe or religion.”

Speaking further, the Senator said, “As a Senator, it is my right to protect the lives and property of all individuals that are from southern Kaduna. I am incapacitated because the military and other security agencies in the state seem not to be interested in what is happening to my people in Southern Kaduna, what else would I do? As it is now my people are under the bondage of terrorists.

“That is why I am joining my voice with those advocating the establishment of indigenous police because they will know precisely where the attacks are coming from, the modus operandi of the attackers and their hiding places. There is no place in the bushes where the hunters don’t know. There is an urgent need to expose all these attacks.”

Kindly Share This Story: