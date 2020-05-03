Vanguard Logo

Kidnappers free twin children abducted in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The twin children of the former Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Alhaji Taofeeq Akewugbagold, who were abducted about a week ago have been released.

The children were kidnapped at the residence of their parents in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

The mother of the twin who pleaded with the abductors to consider her twelve years of barrenness before giving birth to them through IVF wept uncontrollably for days.

While breaking the news of their release on his Facebook page, the Islamic cleric kept sealed lips on the amount he paid as ransom.

He wrote that his children whose names are Walfiq and Walfiqoh were released at 5:30am on Sunday.

He said, “My children were released at 5:30am on Sunday 3rd May. They were released to me beside a bush after eight days in an unknown land. Thanks to you all for your prayers.” Also confirming their release, the Oyo State Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said, ” the children were released early this morning and efforts are on going to arrest the culprits. We shall get them soon.”

Asked if any ransom was paid, the PPRO said, “I’m not privy to that information”.

