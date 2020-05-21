Kidnappers abduct Naval officer in Ondo, demand N50m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

BARELY a week after an Army officer was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo State, a Navy officer was again kidnapped by gunmen along Ose/Oba Akoko highway in Akoko North-East council area of the state.

Report has it that his abductors have demanded N50 million ransom from his family for his release.

The Naval officer, whose identity was not revealed, was said to be travelling to Abuja when the gunmen emerged from the bush and abducted him.

It will be recalled that the Army Captain identified as D. Gana and three others were abducted on May 13 while on transit in Ondo State from Abuja along Auga/Ikaram.

They were rescued by security operatives days after they were abducted without payment of ransom, according to military authorities.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Naval officer, as the spokesperson of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said “various tactical squads have been deployed to man the area.

“The police have sought the support of the host communities in a bid to checkmate and curtail crime on the said road.”

He, however, pleaded with travellers plying the road “to be security conscious while on transit. The job of effective crime prevention, detection and control is for everybody and not for the police alone.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that a military/police joint rescue team has been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the victim.

Top security chiefs in the state have reportedly visited the scene of the incident to assess the situation following the spate of kidnappings on Auga/ Akunnu, Ose/Oba and Ose highway in recent times.

