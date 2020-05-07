Kidnapped journalist regains freedom in Umuahia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Chinenye Iwuoha, a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, who was abducted on Tuesday night, has been released by her abductors.

Sources told Vanguard that Iwuoha works at the Pacesetter FM, Umuahia, was released yesterday morning.

Iwuoha was abducted on Tuesday night near the Amakama Housing Estate in Umuahia South council area by gunmen who seized her at about 7 pm after shooting the driver of the vehicle which she rode with the station’s General Manager.

The kidnappers later contacted the family members of the FRCN staff and demanded N20m ransom. It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before her release.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede who confirmed the release of the journalist, said she was released unconditionally by her abductors as a result of the pressure the police mounted on the kidnappers.

Vanguard

