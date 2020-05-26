Kenya’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 1,286

Kindly Share This Story:

Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,286.

Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that the latest cases were detected from 2,711 samples, which were tested in the last 24 hours.

Mwangangi said that 70 of the latest patients are Kenyans, while the other two are foreigners from Uganda and Somalia respectively.

She said nine patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 392.

Mwangangi said one person died from the deadly respiratory disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 52.

The East African nation has so far tested 61,971 from 20 national laboratories that are strategically located in critical areas across the country.

The Kenyan Government has developed several nutrition guidelines to keep populations healthy, banned movements in and out of the disease hotspots, suspended learning, and banned international as well as domestic flights to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The government has also trained 11,000 health care workers and 60,000 community health workers across the country

On the other hand, Nigeria has recorded 229 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), increasing the total confirmed cases in the nation to 8,068.

Confirming the new cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) posted on its official Twitter handle; “229 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-90; Katsina-27; Imo-26; Kano-23; FCT-14; Plateau-12; Ogun-9; Delta-7; Borno-5; Rivers-5; Oyo-4; Gombe-3; Osun-2; Anambra-1; Bayelsa-1″

