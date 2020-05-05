Katsina resident tests positive for Covid-19 in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—A resident of Katsina who came on a visit to Ekiti State has tasted positive of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic.

The latest discovery brings the number of patients in the state to 12.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, broke the news in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

Yaya-Kolade in a statement stated that the new COVID-19 positive case was confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).

She said: “The new positive case is a female, who entered Ekiti State during the lockdown, from Katsina State.

“Her purpose was to visit her husband, a military officer, who resides in Oye-Ekiti.

“When he noticed symptoms of the COVID-19 infection, he alerted the Task Force, and samples were taken from her for testing.

“The test result returned positive to COVID-19.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ekiti State to 12, of which nine are reactive, two discharged, and one dead”, the Commissioner explained.

