Katsina govt relaxes lockdown for Friday prayers, Church services

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved for the relaxing of the COVID-19 lockdown to allow Muslim faithful observe Friday congregational prayers in the state.

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa the Secretary to the State Government, said this in a statement in Katsina.

Inuwa said that the governor also lifted the ban on Church services every Sunday as well as interlocal government travel across the state.

He, however, advised the people to adhere strictly to health and security advises like wearing of facemasks, physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water and use of sanitisers.

Inuwa said that the decision to relax the lockdown in Katsina was to enable Muslim and Christian faithful observe their religious activities.

Meanwhile, in another news, Katsina Police have reported they killed two suspected kidnappers, arrested six notorious bandits and recovered 130 rustled cows.

The Katsina Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

“On Wednesday at about 22:00hrs, based on intelligence report, we gathered that a notorious syndicate of bandits have escaped from the Rugu forest to avoid the present Military and Police onslaught.

“Operation Puff Adder and other police patrol teams, led by an Area Commander, raided their hideouts near Fasada village, Dutsinma.

“The police engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and succeeded in killing two kidnappers and rescued three victims,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

