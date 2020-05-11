Karmo Riot: FCT Police Comm orders arrest of Policeman over shooting incident

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commiserates with family, friends & friends of the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into an unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Solomon Eze, 52 years old at Karimo on Sunday 10th May 2020 at about 6:00 pm.

The incident led to scores of residents of Karmo community embarking on protests on Monday and threatening to set ablaze a Police station in the community.

Also read:

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer in a statement said, “The Policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure members of the public that the Command will be transparent in its investigation and the findings will be made public”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: