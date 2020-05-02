Kano records 92 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 92 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. The ministry, via its Twitter handle @KNSMOH, said three additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded as of Friday, May 1.

“Update as at 11:25 p.m. May 1, 2020; 92 new cases of COVID-19 cases were confirmed. “Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kano State are now 311.

“Three additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded. Total deaths are now 8.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the second day running that the state will record the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

It recorded 80 confirmed cases on April 30.

