By David Royal

Kano state on Friday recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 311.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, via its Twitter handle.

For the second consecutive day, Kano recorded the highest number of cases in the country with 92 infections. The FCT recorded 36 cases and Lagos reported 30.

“238 new cases of #COVID19; 92-Kano 36-FCT 30-Lagos 16-Gombe 10-Bauchi 8-Delta 6-Oyo 5-Zamfara 5-Sokoto 4-Ondo 4-Nasarawa 3-Kwara 3-Edo 3-Ekiti 3-Borno 3-Yobe 2-Adamawa 1-Niger 1-Imo 1-Ebonyi 1-Rivers 1-Enugu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also confirmed that 10 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 68.

Till date, 2170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

