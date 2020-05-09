Breaking News
[ICYMI] Kano records 65 new cases of COVID-19, total hits 547

On 12:38 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kano records 65 new cases of Coronavirus, total infection hits 547

By David Royal

Kano State on Friday confirmed that 65 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had been recorded in the state.

This was announced by the state’s ministry of health via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH. It said that the development had raised the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 547.

“Update as at 11:35 p.m. May 8, 2020; 65 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kano state.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano state are now 547, three additional patients discharged and five deaths recorded, ” it stated.

The ministry further highlighted that 22 people were discharged while 18 others died, thereby bringing down the total active cases in the state to 507.

Kano is the second state in Nigeria with the highest number of confirmed cases while Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 1,667 confirmed cases out of 3912 across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s virus cases witnessed an increase of 1,354 five days after the gradual easing of lockdown in Lagos, and Abuja.

Till date, the country has 3912  confirmed cases, 3,116 cases are active, 679 cases have been discharged and 117 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Vanguard News Nigeria

