By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has on Wednesday given a two weeks ultimatum to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in protest of the cut down of the workers salary or face strike action.

It was alleged that the Kano State Government had deducted workers salary in the month of May on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NLC in a Communique signed by 13 workers Union chairmen, said failure by Kano State Government to meet its demand within 14 working days effective from Wednesday 27th May 2020 to Monday 15th June, workers would be left with no option than to embark on the strike action.

The State Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir while addressing newsmen in the state said that labour rejected any plans by Kano State government to continue deducting workers salaries on claims of fighting COVID-19.

Minjibir further alleged that the deduction of the workers’ salary was done without the knowledge of the unions.

The NLC Chairman said the government’s action violated the existing minimum wage law 2019 which was a product of tripartite committee agreement sent to the legislature by the executive body and sign by President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that about 20% was allegedly deducted from the workers’ take-home pay.

Vanguard News Nigeria

