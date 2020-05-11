Kano is a megacity and must be treated as such, Ganduje shuns lockdown relaxation critics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Critics of the Kano State government on steps it is taking to relax the total lockdown imposed on the state have been blasted by Gov Abdullahi Ganduje who says they are completely ignorant of the set up of Kano.

Delivering an address at the launching of distribution of facemasks in the eight local government areas of the metropolis on Monday, Ganduje said: “Those criticising the steps being taken by the state government in relaxing the lockdown are only sitting in their air-conditioned offices in Abuja and making noise for they know nothing about Kano, they have no idea about the composition of Kano and they understand nothing about the social set up of the state.

“Kano is a megacity and is a complex society that is bigger than many states in the country. It shares the same characteristics with other megacities of the world and needs to be treated as such.”

The governor made the remark while announcing that abattoirs in the state are allowed to operate during the window hours on Mondays and Thursdays to avoid incessant slaughtering of animals in the nooks and cranny of the metropolis.

Ganduje added that he is relaxing the lockdown to remedy the tension associated with its implementation in the state.

Also, Ganduje reiterated the need to enforce the wearing of facemasks in the state which he declared as compulsory, the violation of which will be punished.

Two commissioners each have been assigned to supervise the distribution of facemasks to the eight local governments areas of the Kano metropolis by the state government.

“We have assigned two commissioners each to supervise the distribution and enforcement of the wearing of facemasks in the eight local government areas of the metropolis and have made it compulsory in the state” he stated.

Over two million facemasks are going to be distributed by the state government in Kano Metropolis.

