By Davies Iheamnachor

Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State’s socio-cultural organisation, Kagote, urged its youths to be wary of mischief-makers to avoid the declaration of emergency rule in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, had in a statement alleged that some Abuja-based politicians want to create tension in the state, to warrant a declaration of Emergency Rule.

He listed Ahoada, Eleme (in Ogoni) and Port Harcourt, as places the mischief-makers target with their plots.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, President of Kagote, Emmanuel Deeyah, urged the youths of Ogoni not to be allowed to be used to cause panic in any part of the state.

Deyaah noted that the revelation that some people planned to cause crisis was disturbing, advising that residents of Ogoni should not allow themselves to be used.

He said: “This is not only disturbing, but calls for caution on the part of the citizens of the state, particularly Ogoni, as our area has been mentioned as one of the places targeted for such sinister plan.

“Therefore, our people must ensure not to play into the hands of mischief-makers who want to cash in on this COVID-19 to cause unnecessary tension in Rivers State because of politics and self-interest.

“Hence, we must not allow others to use us for their selfish political interest. We should not put politics before the interest and well-being of Rivers people, but Rivers State before any other interest, including politics.

“This is one time that both the state and federal governments should work together and start looking at options available to us as a people, particularly life beyond COVID-19.”

He, however, urged people of the state to support the governments at all levels and work in synergy with the state and the federal governments to ensure that COVID-19 is defeated.

