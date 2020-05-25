Kaduna to enroll almajirai in primary schools

Kindly Share This Story:

…They may be future of Northern Nigeria-El-Rufa’i

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

All the 218 Almajirai who were repatriated to Kaduna and now tested free of COVID-19, would be compulsorily enrolled in primary school, Governor Nasiru Almad El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has said.

He said on Monday,that the former child urchins were being restored full human rights as children, dignity and hope.

“Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools,” he said.

Governor El-Rufa’i said on his Facebook that he was “pleased to see our Almajiri children the batch of 218 from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau & Gombe States looking well & free of Covid 19.”

“With the support of @UNICEF_Nigeria, AMA Foundation, other NGOs & philanthropists, they are being restored full human rights as children, dignity & hope! Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools.”

The governor disclosed that the next step was for the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Mrs Hafsat Baba and her team to return the Almajirai to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers.

“All the children are to be compulsorily enrolled in the primary school nearest to them so they have modern education and life skills in the morning, and continue their Quranic or Islamic education in the afternoon and over the weekend. That is how many of us got our education.

“That is what the Nothern States’ Governors’ Forum decided. These children may the future of Northern Nigeria,” he said.

