Kaduna records 20 new Covid-19 cases -including 4 month old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed that 20 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state on Friday,Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni,the Commissioner of Health has said.

She said a 4 month old girl whose father had traveled to Kano,also tested positive.

” Fifteen of the 20 new cases are family members or close contacts of previously confirmed cases,” she said.

According to her,” a four-month old girl is regrettably one of the new patients, and investigations indicated that her father has travel history to Kano. The infant, who had been brought to hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested. Her parents have also been tested and their results are being awaited.”

The 20 new cases were spread across seven local government areas. Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each. Six health workers are among the new cases, underlying the risks associated with containing and managing Covid-19.

The latest cases showed that Covid-19 had spread into nine LGAs: Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria.

READ ALSO:

“This widening spread of Covid-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out. ”

Parents were advised to shun non-essential travel or interactions to avoid taking the virus home and infecting their children and loved ones. They must also exercise personal responsibility regarding not allowing visitors into their homes.

“One of the Covid-19 fatalities in the state got infected when he received visitors at home. Elderly persons and those with underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and respiratory diseases are more vulnerable to complications of Covid-19 infection. Everyone owes them a duty of care by not exposing them to visits and interactions that increase their risk of being infected,” she said.

The Ministry of Health appealed to all residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, wear facemasks if they have compelling reasons to go out, observe physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

“Our communities should also continue the public service of reporting suspicious cases in their areas. Stay home, stay safe, save lives,” she said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: