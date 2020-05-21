Police arrest killers of Kajuru peasants

Kindly Share This Story:

…as El- Rufai Meets Local Leaders, Security Agencies

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested suspected killers of peasants during the recent attacks in Kajuru communities.

This was disclosed to journalists after Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i held a meeting with Fulani, Adara leaders and state security chiefs to find solution to the attacks in the communities.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the security meeting in Government House,Kaduna, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state command, Umaru Muri, said some suspects were arrested over the recent attacks in Kajuru,.

He warned Adara,Fulani and other nationalities in the area to stop reprisal attacks.

The commissioner urged both Adara and Fulani to desist from taking laws into their hands, and advised Kajuru residents to always report any case to security agencies for prompt action.

” We discussed at length last time we met here and today we decided to invite Adara and Fulani leaders for this security meeting. With time we will meet with Adara,Fulani ,Hausa leaders and other stakeholders to work for peace in the area.Reprisal attacks cannot solve the problem and all concerned should desist from it. Both Adara,Fulani have been warned not to take laws into their hands. We made some arrests,i can’t tell the exact number but we made arrests over the recent incident in Kajuru community. In no distance future we will have peace in Kajuru,” he said.

Hon.Yakubu Umar Barde, lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal constituency, said the people of Kajuru should build confidence among themselves for peaceful coexistence.

He said that leaders of the area will continue to preach peace to residents: “We won’t relent until peace is achieved. Peaceful coexistence and building of confidence among the people is our top priority,” he said.

Similarly,Samuel Ubankato Tanko, member representing Kajuru at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, said some people were benefiting from the continued attacks in Kajuru:

“What we want to achieve now is the peaceful coexistence among Adara and Fulani people. It is unfortunate, some people are benefiting from this crisis and they don’t want it to stop. We want both Fulani and Adara, to come together and tackle criminals that are invading our communities,” he said.

Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman, a Fulani leader,said that people who were causing problem in Kajuru communities were not from the area.

“The indigenous Fulani are peace loving people:Those attackers are criminals and can be from any tribe, ” he said.

