Juventus wants Chelsea’s Jorginho for Pjanic in swap deal

By Emmanuel Okogba

Serie A table-toppers, Juventus are reportedly seeking a swap deal that will see Chelsea’s Jorginho reunite with Mauricio Sarri while Miralem Pjanic goes the opposite direction.

With Sarri keen on working with Jorginho again after both worked together at Napoli and Chelsea, there are speculations a return to Italy is a possibility.

The Italian cost Chelsea an initial £50m and struggled to find his footing during his debut season but has flourished under Frank Lampard with three years remaining on his current contract.

Juventus and Chelsea have opened talks over a swap deal for Pjanic and Jorginho, reports @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/j8yFx5RFsh — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 14, 2020



As a result of the coronavirus pandemic altering a lot of spending plans, Juventus are considering their options ahead of the next transfer window. One of these options includes bringing in Jorginho as a replacement for Bosnia’s Pjanic.

Chelsea and Juventus have opened talks around the potential of swap deal involving Jorginho and Pjanic. Sarri will just never leave Jorginho alone! 😂 pic.twitter.com/SNye0ym1oG — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 14, 2020



French champions, Paris Saint-Germain also have their eyes on Pjanic, in a swap deal with Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes and, according to Sky Italy, that is the most “concrete option” at the moment.

Juventus brought in Pjanic from Roma in 2016 in a deal that saw the side part with £25m.

Pjanic has reportedly failed to convince Sarri since he took over in 2019.

