Just in: Zamfara enlists 700 youths as community Police

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has approved the establishment of Community Police under the supervision of the Nigeria Police in the state.

The government said a total of 700 youths will be meticulously selected, 50 each from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement signed by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications,said the new body will compose of volunteers from across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state to be trained by the Nigeria Police under the Polce Community Relations arrangement.

“This new arrangement is different from the poorly conceived and now banned ‘Yan Sa Kai volunteers who were found complicit in compounding the security situation the state in the past.”

“The new arrangement will comprise of authenticated volunteers who will be thoroughly trained by the Nigeria Police and will be uniformed for easy identification. Their role will complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police in their respective communities”, Governor Matawalle explained further.”

Already, arrangement to this effect has been made and the first batch of the volunteers will be launched very soon.

Vanguard

