Just In: Raymond Dokpesi, family members test positive for COVID-19

Chief Raymond Dokpesi

Chief Raymond Dokpesi and seven members of his family have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

This is coming few days after Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc tested positive for the virus.

More details soon…

