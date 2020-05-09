JUST IN: Power restored in Kenya, Uganda after nationwide outages

Kindly Share This Story:

Power has been restored in the East African nations of Kenya and Uganda after they were hit by nationwide outages in the morning, the countries’ electricity providers said.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company said in a statement that only the Kenyan coastal cities of Malindi and Lamu remained without electricity on Saturday afternoon.

READ ALSO:

The company noted that its technical teams were working to repair the fault.

Earlier on Saturday, Kenya Power said engineers had identified a technical fault at a section of the main high voltage transmission power line that services the capital Nairobi.

The fault on this “critical line” led to the overloading of other power generators countrywide and is suspected to have caused the nationwide blackout, the firm said.

In neighbouring Uganda, the national electricity provider also announced a countrywide power failure on Saturday morning, followed by a restoration of electricity in the afternoon.

Kenya’s and Uganda’s electricity networks are connected, a Kenya Power official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: