Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: Power restored in Kenya, Uganda after nationwide outages

On 4:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
JUST IN: Power restored in Kenya, Uganda after nationwide outages
JUST IN: Power restored in Kenya, Uganda after nationwide outages

Power has been restored in the East African nations of Kenya and Uganda after they were hit by nationwide outages in the morning, the countries’ electricity providers said.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company said in a statement that only the Kenyan coastal cities of Malindi and Lamu remained without electricity on Saturday afternoon.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Government can’t pay over N100bn electricity bill for Nigerians ― Power Minister

The company noted that its technical teams were working to repair the fault.

Earlier on Saturday, Kenya Power said engineers had identified a technical fault at a section of the main high voltage transmission power line that services the capital Nairobi.

The fault on this “critical line” led to the overloading of other power generators countrywide and is suspected to have caused the nationwide blackout, the firm said.

In neighbouring Uganda, the national electricity provider also announced a countrywide power failure on Saturday morning, followed by a restoration of electricity in the afternoon.

Kenya’s and Uganda’s electricity networks are connected, a Kenya Power official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!