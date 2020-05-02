Vanguard Logo

Just in: One COVID-19 patient escapes from Taraba isolation centre

By Femi Bolaji
One positive patient of COVID-19 in Taraba state has escaped from the state’s isolation centre.
Chairman of the state COVID-19 technical committee and state Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai disclosed this Saturday at a briefing in Jalingo.

He gave the name of the fleeing patient as Talatu Idris.
He noted that manhunt for the at the large positive case of COVID-19 has begun and urged members of the public to be vigilant.
Vanguard recalls that Taraba state currently has 8 positive cases of COVID-19 and the state government has also made wearing of face masks compulsory during the two days window allowed for human and vehicular movement.

