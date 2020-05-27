JUST IN: Lagos Discharges 87 COVID-19 Patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government has discharged 87 additional COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 825 the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said 47 of the discharged patients are males while 50 are females, adding that they are all Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

He said: “26 of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan Isolation Centre, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada Isolation Centre and five from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 825,” he said.

As our front line health workers record successes in this battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection.

Kindly Share This Story: