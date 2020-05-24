(JUST IN) Flight ban violation: Flairjet pays N1m fine to FG

Kindly Share This Story:

FG reports airline to UK CAA

By Lawani Mikairu

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika yesterday said the Federal government has collected 1 million naira fine from Flairjet airline for violating the federal government flight ban into the country.

This is just as the Nigerian government has also reported the violation to the United Kingdom, Uk, Civil Aviation Authority, CAA.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika via his Twitter account. The minister said the airline was found guilty on two counts charge.

Sirika said: “Flairjet was found guilty of violating our Civil Aviation Regulations IS 1.3.3 (a) Table 2 (iv) 7 (a)time and IS 1.3.3 Table 2 (viii ) (4).”

“The maximum penalty for each is 500,000 naira. We caused them to pay and reported their callous misdemeanour to UK CAA, MFA and the UK High Commission “.

— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) May 24, 2020

Recall the federal government impounded an aircraft belonging to Flairjet, a United Kingdom-based aviation company for violating the current flight ban into the country.

Flairjet operated a commercial flight as against the humanitarian operations it was given the approval to operate to Nigeria.

Sirika who disclosed the seizure of the aircraft via his official twitter handle said the crew of the flight were also being interrogated as there shall be maximum penalty for the offence.

According to Hadi Sirika @hadisirika, “COVID-19. Flairjet, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably, we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be a maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve,” the Aviation Minister said.

