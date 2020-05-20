Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the memo submitted by Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday approved the sum of six hundred and twenty three million, seven hundred thousand, (N623.7m) for the Nigeria Customs Service to purchase computers for its zonal and area commands.

Disclosing this immediately after FEC meeting, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed said the N623 million would cover the cost to purchase 1,200 computers for the organisation.

His words, “The minister of finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1,200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, which was approved.

“The sum of the contract was N623,700,000 for the 1,200 desktops and computers for the use of the customs service all over the country.”

Vanguard

