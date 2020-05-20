Breaking News
Just in: Edo, Ondo Guber aspirants to pay N22.5m fee – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says all governorship aspirants in Edo and Ondo State will pay N22.5 million as part of the requirements for contesting in the states’ governorship elections on Sept. 19 and Oct. 10.

In a timetable released in Abuja on Wednesday, APC National Organising Secretary Emma Ibediro said that the party would begin the primaries with the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to the governorship aspirants.

According to Ibediro, the sale of forms to Edo governorship aspirants will begin  from May 20 to June 2, while that of Ondo State will be from June 11 to July 1, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in February, fixed the governorship election in Edo for Sept.  19, while that of Ondo State was fixed for Oct. 10.

The party’s organising scribe said that the forms for each aspirant in both states had been fixed at N22.5 million.

According to him, this includes N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

“There shall be no separate charge for the deputy.

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants will pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” he said.

Ibediro said that all payments would be made into the party’s bank account.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s Edo governorship primary will hold on June 22, while that of Ondo State is to hold on July 20.

