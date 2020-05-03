Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NO fewer than 200 travellers and returnee almajirai quarantined at the state Polytechnic in Lafia, Sunday protested over alleged poor feeding and neglect by the state government.

The protesters who were carrying sticks and iron were those incepted coming into the state from states high risks with coronavirus pandemic and returnee almajirai from Bauchi State.

It took the intervention of senior police personnel from A, B and E divisions Lafia, the Military and Department of State Security (DSS) to bring the situation under control.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule has directed that all travellers from high risks states should be quarantined, tested and ensure they are free of the virus before they are allowed to go.

Sule had on Sunday announced that seven out the travellers were among the nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state currently.

The protesters were seen carrying sticks with nail, iron and vowed not to leave the area until they were given the opportunity to talk to the Governor.

One of the protesters who preferred anonymity, told newsmen in Lafia Sunday evening that the protest was as a result of poor feeding and total neglect since they were brought to the isolation centre.

They claimed that they were not properly fed and provided for by the government adding that four women out of the quarantined travellers escaped during the protest.

In a swift reaction, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Health, Ahmed Yahaya denied the allegation of poor feeding and neglect claiming that the protesters were properly fed and taken care of by the government officials assigned to look after them.

He explained that that samples of over 50 of the quarantined travellers were taken for testing with some confirmed positive of the virus.

The Health Commissioner, therefore, promised that those without traces of the virus would be released after proper evaluation

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe confirmed the incident and said that more personnel were deployed to the area to maintain law and order.

.Vanguard

