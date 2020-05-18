JUST IN :Buhari, T. Y Danjuma meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

General Danjuma was the Minister of Defence during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

General Danjuma has become one of the critics against the administration of President Buhari on the state of the nation, especially on insecurity.

The former Defense Minister had accused the Federal Government and the military of being behind the Fulani herdsmen onslaught across the country.

Danjuma, had also while speaking at the University of Ibadan, accused Yoruba leaders of being scared to criticise the administration of Buhari despite the alleged country’s obvious slide into anarchy.

He had said that Nigerians would lose sleep if he revealed what he knew about happenings in the country.

Danjuma said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

“We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continues to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

The comment was viewed in some quarters as an expression of lack of confidence in Buhari’s government, and a blow from a man who was widely believed to have been one of Buhari’s major financial pillars.

But President Buhari in an interview said that the opinion of General Danjuma was not more important than that of millions of Nigerians who voted for his re-election in 2019

When Buhari was asked if he was concerned about the vote of no confidence expressed by Danjuma during a book launch in Ibadan, he said: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

The president, however, said his re-election was a vindication of his voters’ confidence and support for him and his government’s policies.

