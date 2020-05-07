Judge who annulled Abiola’s election victory dies aged 81

Kindly Share This Story:

Dahiru Saleh, known for being the judge who annulled the June 12 election presidential election has been reported dead Thursday.

The former Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) died at the age of 81 and has been buried in accordance with the Muslim rights at his hometown in Azare, Bauchi State.

According to reports, Saleh was buried at the palace of the emir of Azare around 4:30 pm.

The June 12, 1993 election was the first democratic presidential elections held in Nigeria since the 1983 military coup.

Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known by his name abbreviation M.K.O who contested on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Abiola polled 8,341,309 (58.36%) of the total votes casted while Tofa polled 5,952,087 (41.64%) according to African Elections Database.

The results were later annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime because of allegations that they were corrupt and unfair.

Babangida, however, was a personal friend of Abiola. It is even believed that Abiola supported Babaginda’s coming to power.

Cancellation of the election led to a crisis that ended with another military ruler, Sani Abacha, taking over later in the year via a coup.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

