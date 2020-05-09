Jubilation in Papalanto as GPC offers palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

The serene but sprawling land of Papalanto in the ancestral Owu kingdom, Abeokuta in Ogun State, was thrown into joy and great excitement recently when the GPC Energy and Logistics company in the area showed love and presented some palliatives to the people to cushion the effect of the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus.

Chairman/CEO of the company, Chief Elvis Chukwudi Okonji made the presentation of food items ranging from hundreds of bags of rice, beans, cartons of noodles and assorted beverages and handed them over to His Majesty, Oba Rasaq Aderinsoye, the Kabiyesi of Papaland for onward distribution to the entire community.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler highly commended the staff and management of the company for their kind gestures and extolled the virtues of Chief Okonji whose level of philanthropy he described as unequalled.

He further emphasized that he and the Chief in council honoured him with the title, the “Babalaje of Papalanto”, which signifies the personality mark of a trade warrior commanding serious business in an area, owing largely to his proven score card and laudable achievements.

While responding, the GPC boss thanked the Kabiyesi for his accommodating spirit and support which he freely and immeasurably gives to him and the company their beginning of operation over two decades ago.

He also enjoined the Oni Papa to use His good office in ensuring that He and his subjects abide by all the safety rules designed to checkmate the spread of Covid 19 pandemic which is real.

