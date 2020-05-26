JSUT IN:Police arrest, detain 3 Journalists in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire

Men of the Nigerian Police Force, Warri Command, Delta State, in a commando style abducted a journalist from the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Office, Warri, Delta State, without disclosing his offence and also detained three of his colleagues sent to secure his release.

Vanguard gathered that the police in their patrol van drove to the NUJ office at 4.30p.m., arrested one Mr Omonigho Matthew of Daily Post online newspapers and sped off.

The leadership of the union directed two other journalists, Mr Edeki Igafe, staff of News agency of Nigeria, Mr Francis Sadhere, with the National Reformer and one Christopher, to go to the Area Commander office, Warri, following calls from Mr Omonigho, where he was being detained.

About 30 minutes later, news filtered that the two journalists, and Christopher, who were sent by the union to rescue their member have also been detained.

Warri Correspondents Chapel Chairman, Mr Okies Victor told Vanguard, “We cannot tell the offences for which the journalists are being harassed and arrested as the police have not responded to any of our inquiries.

“This is contrary to the position of Section 6(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 whish says anyone arrested should be told the offence.

“When Daily Watch called the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Hafiz Inuwa to know why the journalists are being harassed in the state by police, he did not respond to our series of calls and text messages sent to his phone.”

Meanwhile, the state NUJ council Chairman, Mr Michael Ikeogwu has frowned at the frequency at which Police operatives manhandle journalists in the state for no justifiable cause.

