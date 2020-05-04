Journalists deserve all commendation for fight against COVID-19 ― Firm

Kindly Share This Story:

Hails courage in stemming tide of fake news

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A firm, Polo Limited has described media practitioners (journalists) as heroes for defying all odds in the battle against ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and as such deserved all commendation and love from the public.

Managing Director and Executive Director of Polo Limited, Mr John Obayuwana, and Jennifer Obayuwana, respectively, gave the commendation when they visited Journalists, under the aegis of Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents, LAGOCO, Alausa, Ikeja, and office of the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

Polo, Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, also presented various relief items to the journalists as part of its multi-level intervention in providing succour for segments of the society affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

John Obayunwana leader of the Polo delegation stated that “‘you all are in the frontlines reporting from the theatre of war. Your work has done a great deal to stem the tide of fake news which was becoming an ‘infodemic’ and had the capacity to worsen an already bad situation’.

He added: ‘We have been able to separate the wheat from the chaff by following the briefings from the appropriate health authorities.

“We watch you on Television, asking the right questions in a bid to provide quality reportage that adequately informs the public. This has allayed our fears and helped to calm frayed nerves which many of us had at the beginning of the outbreak.

“By going to the isolation centres, by gathering for news briefings almost on a daily basis, by going to different communities in different parts of the state to report news about the pandemic as it breaks, you have put yourselves in harm’s way and such is very commendable.”

He concluded ‘”This is to appreciate you and to encourage you to keep the torch of good reportage aglow.”

Speaking further, Jenifer Obayuwana, said, ‘we were extremely excited at the idea to reach out to a segment of society which many people seem to have forgotten at this critical time in human history, gentlemen and ladies of the fourth estate of the realm.

“We are here today as a result of that excitement and we greatly commend the work that you have been doing since the outbreak of Corona Virus in Nigeria.

“You have done a yeoman’s job and deserve all the love and commendation you can get.

“A depth of gratitude goes to every one of you who has defied the odds to be at work at such a time as this.”

Akosile, welcoming the delegation appreciated the visit and gesture in glowing terms adding that it takes a really thoughtful company to think of donating items to journalists working in a war situation.

He noted it had been an unusual period for the press corps since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Lagos and had played a very significant role in the successes that Lagos State has achieved in tackling the pandemic.

“My colleagues have made my job worthwhile and have exhibited unusual dedication to their assignment in spite of the associated dangers. It is that dedication that has made a company like yours think of them in this period because journalists are not often thought of by most donors.”

Responding, the Vice Chairman of the Press Corps, Mrs Adeola Akindele, of Lagos Traffic Radio, expressed the appreciation on behalf of her colleagues for the kind gesture and thoughtfulness towards the media.

It is instructive to note that Polo is the exclusive partner and retailer of the biggest names in watches, writing instruments and accessories.

