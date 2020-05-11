Breaking News
Translate

Jonathan speaks, gives reason he’s stepping away from active politics

On 1:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Jonathan speaks, gives reason he’s stepping away from active politics
Jonathan speaks, gives reason he’s stepping away from active politics

By Nnwafor Sunday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has given reason he is stepping away from active politics in the country. Disclosing this on Sunday in Yenagoa, when Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jonathan said:

“Don’t be discouraged if you do not see me in most party activities in the state. I decided to appear in this event so that I will not be misunderstood.

READ ALSO: Don’t play politics with COVID-19, says ex-minister

“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan politician because of my foundation. People who want to partner me felt that if you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long spoon.

“I felt that after serving as President of this country, I should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the other.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!