Jonathan, Gbagi, Omo-Agege felicitate with Chief E K Clark at 93

By Henry Umoru

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Chief Edwin Clark on the occasion of his 93rd birthday, describing him as a great patriot. The elder statesman and foremost Ijaw leader turns 93, today.

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, on his part, described Chief Clark, as a nationalist and an elder-statesman committed to the unity of the Nigerian state.

Also, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, described Clark as a crusader for equity and justice , as he marks his 93rd birthday.

Jonathan in a goodwill message, said: “I felicitate with you, your family, and the entire Ijaw nation on the occasion of your 93rd birthday.

“You are a great patriot, an exemplary leader who has contributed so much to Nigeria’s unity and political stability, especially in the Niger Delta.

“As an elder statesman, you are an ambassador of peace, truth, and justice. Even at old age, you have continued to be an inspiration to Nigerians of different generations.

“As you celebrate, I wish more years of God’s guidance, peace and sound health. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”

Gbagi in a statement, yesterday in Abuja to felicitate with Clark on his 93rd birthday, noted that Clark while serving as Minister of Information under Yakubu Gowon’s Administration in 1975, spearheaded the drive to create the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to other States in the West African region.

He said, “I heartily congratulate Chief Clark, whom I refer to as my father, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday celebration.

“Without mincing words, he is a blessing to our nation given his immense contributions as a nationalist and elder-statesman towards ensuring the unity of Nigeria.

“It is therefore, my fervent prayer that whatever contract of longevity that is left between him (Clark) and God should be fulfilled in good health, strong body and soul,” Gbagi said.

Omo-Agege in a message by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, said, “I heartily felicitate with you, your family and join your friends, associates and innumerable admirers to celebrate with you on your birthday and wish you good health and greater prosperity in the years ahead.

“No one is in doubt of your commitment to nation-building. You have immensely contributed to Nigeria’s growth both as a public servant and as a private citizen, offering counsel to several administrations.”

