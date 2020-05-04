Jobberman to host free webinar on managing talent, ensuring business continuity

Kindly Share This Story:

Since the recent outbreak of Coronavirus across the world, business owners have had to adjust the way they operate. Employees are now asked to work remotely while embracing the ‘new normal’.

Hiring managers are now tasked with the responsibility of knowing when, and how, to communicate with employees and ensure productivity and business continuity.

In response to this, leading online recruitment agency, Jobberman is hosting a FREE webinar tagged “Innovative Ways To Manage Talent and Ensure Business Continuity” in these challenging times. This event will hold via Crowdcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12 Noon WAT with three insightful sessions by experienced speakers and thought leaders.

They include Head, Human Resources, Jobberman, Foluso Agbaje; Head of Human Capital, Letshego MFB, Emmanuel Michael and Head, Leadership & Capabilities Center of Expertise, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Modupe Akinsiun.

READ ALSO: Jobberman rollout plans to celebrate 10yrs Anniversary

The Webinar will cover effective strategies on how to manage and lead remote teams, policies, and procedures to put in place in order to help organizations preserve cash and ensure business continuity and practical approach to building employer brand to attract the best talents during a period of crisis.

Participants will also have an opportunity to get real-time feedback from talent gurus who have solved complex talent management issues for multinational corporations.

Jobberman Webinar series is specially designed for human resource professionals in Recruitment and selection; Compensation and Benefits; Training and Development; Health and Safety and Employee Relations

Register on https://bit.ly/JMWebseries to join a stimulating session with top Business Leaders and HR Professionals sharing innovative ways to ensure business continuity with a remote workforce.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: