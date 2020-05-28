Breaking News
Translate

Jenny’s Glow, the beauty and skin care mogul

On 12:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Jenny's Glow

Igbinoba Osasenaga Jennifer (born 10 January 1993) known as Jenny’s Glow, is a Nigerian Skincare and beauty entrepreneur and founder of Jennys glow skincare & enterprises.

She is one of Nigeria’s most successful Skincare and beauty entrepreneur who humbled herself in the line of the beauty business and it became the most phenomenal discovery and one of the highest skincare and beauty selling product in Nigeria.

Jenny’s Glow who hails from Oredo local government area of Edo state attended Idia Girls College in Benin City and proceeded to Ambrose Alli University for her University education.

READ ALSO: Real estate mogul, Mackson Okoro kicks off TV show

Through hard work, sleepless nights and self-made determination, she registered her brand with the corporate affair commission (CAC) and went on to build her brand.

Image may contain: 1 person, closeup

Jenny’s Glow is the brain behind the most phenomenal discovery of the superpower products for skin and beauty and one of the best selling products in Nigeria.

She started from Benin city Nigeria in the year 2017 and now her product is one of the best selling Nigerian Skincare and beauty product in the country and she has gained a lot of testimony from clients around the globe.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!