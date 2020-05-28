Jenny’s Glow, the beauty and skin care mogul

Kindly Share This Story:

Igbinoba Osasenaga Jennifer (born 10 January 1993) known as Jenny’s Glow, is a Nigerian Skincare and beauty entrepreneur and founder of Jennys glow skincare & enterprises.

She is one of Nigeria’s most successful Skincare and beauty entrepreneur who humbled herself in the line of the beauty business and it became the most phenomenal discovery and one of the highest skincare and beauty selling product in Nigeria.

Jenny’s Glow who hails from Oredo local government area of Edo state attended Idia Girls College in Benin City and proceeded to Ambrose Alli University for her University education.

Through hard work, sleepless nights and self-made determination, she registered her brand with the corporate affair commission (CAC) and went on to build her brand.

Jenny’s Glow is the brain behind the most phenomenal discovery of the superpower products for skin and beauty and one of the best selling products in Nigeria.

She started from Benin city Nigeria in the year 2017 and now her product is one of the best selling Nigerian Skincare and beauty product in the country and she has gained a lot of testimony from clients around the globe.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: