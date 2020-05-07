Jailing of govt critics unconstitutional – Concerned Nigerians Group

Kindly Share This Story:

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has said that it is unconstitutional to jail critics of the government.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the group’s Spokesman, Theophilus Abu Agada called on both the federal and state governments to stop jailing critics of their administrations.

According to him, “We condemn President Buhari’s led government and Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari over the arrest, detention and sentence of a 70-year-old Bala Izala and two others for allegedly ‘Insulting’ the President and governor Aminu Bello Masari.

“Mr. Izala had said he spoke out of anger when he visited his village and found out that bandits had killed his family members and rustled 15 of his cows. Though some kind-hearted Nigerians were able to pay the option of fine slammed on Mr. Izala in securing his release, it is important to note that this is a gross abuse of power by the authorities.

Mr. Agada said if the governments had provided the basic developments needed, then “Mr. Izala would not have had any reason to criticize them which was tagged an insult. Even so, Mr. Izala has the constitutional rights to criticize any elected official as guaranteed in section 39 of 1999 constitution which states that: “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference”.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian government to faithfully discharge their constitutional responsibility and stop jailing critics,” the statement said.

VANGUARD

