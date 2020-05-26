IWA raises alarm over migration of northern youths to southern region

Kindly Share This Story:

Igbo World Assembly, IWA, the umbrella organisation that represents the apex national Igbo organisations in the diaspora, has raised the alarm, saying the movement of youths from North to South was an ominous sign that something sinister might be in the offing.

The group, in a communiqué after its virtual meeting held recently while making for on a restructured Nigeria, dissolution of power for fairness, equity, and justice for all Nigerians warned governors of the 17 states in southern Nigeria of an imminent invasion.

“We urge these states to take immediate steps to secure their citizens and territories,” IWA said in the communiqué by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

“We are requesting all communities in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones to activate their defense mechanism to prevent the invasion of their territories by these suspected terrorists in order to prevent massive genocide.”

According to him, the need for self-defense has become necessary because of the inability of the law enforcement agencies to defend the people from these able-bodied youths, who have been terrorising many communities in Igboland.

He added: “Given the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, nationwide imposed lockdown regulations, why are these young men presumably from northern Nigeria crossing into the South-East, South-South, and South-West borders unchecked and in violation of the NCDC regulations and oblivious to the consequences of the impacts of their unchecked and possible spread of COVID-19 to the respective zones?

“If these young men are truly Nigerians and economic migrants, there are time and place for such incursion, given the NCDC regulations and fear of the spread of COVID-19 to the South-East and South-South zones.”

According to him, Igbo race will no longer fold its arms and allow its zones to be overrun by others, even as the group linked the kidnapping and attacks of the various parts of southern and middle-belt of Nigeria to suspected the migrants.

