itel Mobile donates food, relief items to Lagos households

Africa’s most customer-centric brand and providers of affordable smartphone for everyone, itel Mobile in partnership with Lagos Food Bank Initiative, has donated food and relief items to the Ipaja community and its environs of Lagos State, recently.

The gesture according to the Smartphone Company was aimed at addressing the vital need and assist households most hit by the coronavirus-induced hard times.

Also, the initiative was the brand’s modest contribution to taking care of the semi-urban community’s residents, as residents received raw food and relief items in the extensive outreach driven by itel Mobile’s long-standing “Love Always On” corporate social responsibility initiative.

Marketing Communications Manager (West Africa), itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo, said: ‘’the outreach is a deliberate, impact-driven initiative that gives back to the vulnerable in a manner that shows that they are loved by others. It’s the brand’s way of helping families and children survive the tough times created by the pandemic.”

Reacting, the President of the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola, said: “This partnership comes from a place of impact. The Lagos Food Bank Initiative is indeed delighted to be on this laudable move initiated by itel Mobile to bring smiles to people’s faces at this critical time. It is not in doubt that the country needs more support from individuals and corporate organizations at this time, and itel Mobile has created an enabling template with this act of kindness.”

