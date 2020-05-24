It will take a miracle for COVID-19 to disappear completely ― Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has declared that it will take a big miracle to make COVID-19 leave the world completely.

Adeboye made this declaration on “miracle” in a sermon titled: “Seven ways to deal with a mountain,” during a live broadcast on Dove TV at a special Sunday service, assuring Christians that many will thank God after the present lockdown.

Emphasising that he is not a prophet, he said: “I told you at the beginning of the year that the world will behave like a convulsive child. And that is what we are experiencing now. But I can assure you that all will be well. All those who are my genuine children will come out unhurt in this pandemic.”

According to him, just like other infections, the disease will remain in the world for a while, praying that God will give every Christian the grace to conquer coronavirus.

He said: “Coronavirus will not disappear completely. Just like flu, Cholera and Ebola, it won’t leave the world completely.

“It will take a special miracle from God for it to leave the world completely. Many people will be grateful to God after this lockdown,” Adeboye stated.

Arguing that the lockdown has helped in many ways to reunite broken homes, the General Overseer gave the instance of one of his children in faith who always had issues with his wife and children but who has since made up with them during this lockdown.

Adeboye explained that there are certain situations in life that the Christian cannot but go through citing the instance of the three Hebrew children who passed through fire but came out unhurt.

He assured that all those who are genuinely his children in faith will come out of the present pandemic unhurt, adding that for anyone to surmount the challenges of life which he described as mountains, such person must put absolute trust in God.

Adeboye said there is need for Christians to put absolute trust in God, explaining that God knows the end from the beginning. He said there is no problem or challenge that happens to humanity that takes God unwares.

The 78-year old General Overseer said further that the believer should appropriate the mercy of God when there are troubling challenges.

According to him it is the mercy of God that has kept us alive. God watches over His children day and night because He does not sleep nor slumber.

Adeboye also advised that there is a need to believe the prophet of God, noting that God uses His prophet to bring solutions to issues of life.

He cited the example of Isaiah who prophesied about the coming Messiah and who had also said by His stripe we were healed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

